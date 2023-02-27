Sanjeev Kapoor hits out at Air India over unsatisfactory flight meals
By IANS | Published: February 27, 2023 05:06 PM 2023-02-27T17:06:11+5:30 2023-02-27T17:20:12+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 27 Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday hit out at Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.
He shared photos of his meal, describing the food items as "cold" chicken tikka, sandwich with very little filling and a dessert terming it "sugar syrup".
"Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze," Kapoor said on Twitter.
"Really! Is this what Ind should eat for breakfast?" he said in another tweet.
Last week, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty had complained on a social media platform after she found a strand of hair in her in-flight meal. The actor-turned-politician said that she found a strand of hair in the meal she was served on an Emirates flight. She had also shared related pictures on Twitter.
