Sanjeevani Case: Rajasthan HC bars SOG from filing charge sheet against Gajendra Shekhawat

Jaipur, November 24 During a hearing in the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society case, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday reprimanded the Special Operations Group (SOG) and barred it from filing a charge sheet against Jodhpur MP and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Senior advocate V.R. Bajwa, appearing for Shekhawat, told the court that the SOG had registered the case in August 2019, but it has not completed the investigation even after four-and-a-half years.

The SOG never called Shekhawat for questioning nor was Shekhawat's name included among the accused anywhere in the charge sheets filed earlier.

The court asked that if Shekhawat was involved in the Sanjeevani case, why didn't the SOG serve him a notice in four years. The court also asked why three years after filing the first charge sheet in February 2020, a charge sheet was filed against other people in February 2023, though Shekhawat or any of his family members were not named in it.

Bajwa claimed that the state government is trying to implicate Shekhawat in the midst of Assembly elections for political vendetta.

In April this year, the lawyers appearing for the Rajasthan government had also said in the high court that Shekhawat's name was not mentioned in any FIR or charge sheet, Bajwa said.

