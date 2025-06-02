‘Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak’ campaign to mark good governance under PM Modi: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, June 2 The BJP is set to launch a nationwide campaign titled “Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak” from June 9 to commemorate 11 years of the PM Modi government’s dedicated service towards development, good governance, and the welfare of the poor.

The campaign will also include activities marking the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency imposed by the Congress, which BJP leaders called a “black chapter” in India’s democratic history.

A state-level workshop was held at the BJP state headquarters on Monday, where Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP Rajasthan chief Madan Rathore addressed party workers and discussed the upcoming programs scheduled from June 5 to June 25.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has gained a new and respected identity on the global stage. Before 2014, the country was grappling with terrorism, corruption, and appeasement politics. Since then, the PM Modi government has ushered in transformative changes across sectors,” he said.

Highlighting key initiatives, Sharma said that schemes like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Crop Insurance Scheme, Ujjwala Yojana, Housing Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Food Security Scheme have directly benefited the common man.

He noted the significant improvement in national defence and foreign policy, especially following major terror attacks.

“In 2014, India’s economy ranked 11th globally. Today, due to strong leadership and sound policies, we are the 4th largest economy. Swami Vivekananda envisioned the 21st century as India’s century, and now Narendra Modi is realising that vision,” Sharma added.

The Chief Minister emphasised the role of every BJP booth-level worker in spreading awareness of the central government’s policies and the impact of the double-engine government in Rajasthan.

As per the campaign schedule, June 5 will be celebrated as Environment Day. Workers will participate in Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan Jan Abhiyan, focusing on water source recharging and rainwater harvesting with village-level planning and Bhamasha contributions.

From June 9 to 21, the ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak’ campaign will run to communicate the PM Modi government’s inclusive policies. June 21 will see participation in World Yoga Day events.

On June 23, seminars and workshops on the martyrdom of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee will be organised.

On June 25, public awareness events on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, highlighting its impact on democracy, will be organised.

Chief Minister Sharma underlined the BJP’s commitment to working with the spirit of “Nation First”. He credited the BJP’s organisational strength to its cadre-based system that nurtures new leadership and upholds values of social responsibility.

Madan Rathore said: “In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to build a new India, and in 11 years, those pledges have been fulfilled. Whether economic, social, or cultural transformation, the results are visible across every sector. The contrast between pre-2014 and post-2014 India is clear.”

He emphasised the international recognition PM Modi has received, including top honours from over 21 countries, reflecting India’s growing stature globally.

Rathore also called on workers to educate the public on the dark legacy of the 1975 Emergency.

“On June 25, 1975, the Congress imposed an Emergency to suppress democracy, jail innocent people, and dismiss elected governments. We must ensure that this black chapter is never forgotten,” he said.

