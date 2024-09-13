Santhal Pargana tribal village heads to meet over Bangladeshi intrusion

Ranchi, Sep 13 Tribal village heads of Santhal Pargana division have decided to convene a 'Manjhi Pargana Mahasammelan' under the traditional self-governance system in Hiranpur in Jharkhand's Pakur district on September 16 and BJP leader and former Chief Minister and BJP leader Champai Soren will also attend.

Growing concerns over Bangladeshi infiltration and demographic changes in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana division have sparked a major controversy in the region. Recent attacks on tribals and Hindus in Pakur have further fuelled tensions, prompting local tribal communities to rally for action against illegal immigration.

Expressing deep concern over the issue, Champai Soren said that he is planning to sit with village heads and community elders to address the eviction of tribals from their ancestral lands. He emphasised that Pakur is historically significant as the land of martyrs who fought against British colonialism, and now, the Santhal Pargana region must unite to combat the influx of Bangladeshi immigrants.

In a detailed post on social media platform X on Friday, Soren voiced his concerns, calling Bangladeshi infiltration a grave issue. He alleged that certain political parties are suppressing the data for electoral gain, and added: "The truth remains unchanged, even if ignored. A quick look at the voters’ lists clearly shows that Bangladeshi intruders have displaced us from our land, our birthplace."

Soren cited the example of Santhal Tola and Malpahadia village in Jikarhatti, Pakur, where there are reportedly no remaining members of the indigenous tribal population. "Where have they gone? Who now owns their land and homes? Who is converting dozens of villages into ‘Jamai Tola’? If these intruders are locals, where are their ancestral homes? Who is protecting this illegal activity," he questioned.

He further announced that the tribal community would soon launch a mass movement from Hiranpur block in Pakur, to defend their existence and protect the honour of their mothers, sisters, and daughters.

Earlier on Thursday, the Centre informed the Jharkhand High Court that the tribal population in the region has declined by 16 per cent. It revealed that the tribal share of the Santhal Pargana population has dropped from 44 per cent in 1951 to 28 per cent in 2011, attributing the decrease to migration and religious conversions.

This gathering of tribal village heads is expected to mark the beginning of a larger movement to address these critical issues affecting the indigenous population of the Santhal Pargana region.

