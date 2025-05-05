Sarathi Yojana transformative initiative in healthcare: Punjab Governor

Chandigarh, May 5 In a remarkable celebration of youth-led volunteerism and patient-centric care, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand on Monday commended the Sarathi Yojana as a transformative initiative with the power to reshape healthcare delivery across India.

Speaking at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER’s) first annual ‘Sarathi Day’, Kataria, who is also the Chandigarh Administrator, said, “Through Sarathi, the PGIMER is not only guiding patients but also shaping a generation that understands the true joy of selfless service. When young volunteers help someone for the first time, they begin to live for others, as Swami Vivekananda envisioned.”

Terming the initiative a “beacon of hope and responsibility among youth,” the Governor lauded PGIMER’s leadership for instilling a deep sense of empathy and community consciousness through the Sarathi platform.

He said that in a hospital where thousands arrive each day, SARATHI is more than a help desk; ‘it’s a human bridge of comfort, care, and compassion’.

He highlighted the growing national footprint of the Sarathi model.

“A little support can transform a patient’s experience. With over 442 hospitals already adopting this model, what began at the PGIMER is now becoming a national movement. I believe this project has the potential to redefine healthcare delivery across India,” he said.

The Governor praised the PGIMER’s unparalleled reputation in the medical field, saying, “If there’s one name that commands respect in healthcare, it is the PGI Chandigarh, renowned for its excellence, and now, for infusing humanity into healing through Sarathi.”

In recognition of exemplary service, outstanding NSS volunteers and institutions were felicitated. These included 16 students from Post Graduate Government College in Sector 11, and six students from MCMDAV College for Women in Sector 36, along with 13 colleges acknowledged for their active participation and institutional support.

The event saw a warm welcome by Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER, who recalled the humble beginnings of Sarathi as a student-led initiative that has now evolved into a symbol of compassionate service.

