Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote in Dibrugarh, hails PM Modi’s development work

Guwahati, April 19 Union Minister and BJP candidate in Assam’s Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote on Friday at the Sahitya Sabha Polling Booth.

Sarbananda Sonowal is locked in a contest with former AASU leader and United Opposition Forum candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The BJP leader said, “Democracy will be made stronger by the people's participation. I have seen voters coming out in huge numbers, which is a good sign for democracy and it also showed that people are happy with our work.”

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought changes to the people’s lives and that is why everybody is happy with the BJP government.

Sarbananda Sonowal won the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat in the 2004 General Election on the Asom Gana Parishad’s ticket.

After joining the BJP in 2011, he fought the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 from Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency and defeated the then Union Minister Ranee Naraha.

Sarbananda Sonowal quit Lok Sabha in 2016 after he became the Chief Minister of Assam.

In 2021, he was again included in central politics by the BJP top brass and elected to the Upper House of Parliament in 2021.

This time he was given a ticket from the BJP in Dibrugarh to contest the parliamentary elections as the party dropped sitting MP and Union Minister Rameshwar Teli.

Meanwhile, the Congress chose not to field any candidate in Dibrugarh and gave this seat to its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad’s President Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

