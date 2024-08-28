Sarbananda Sonowal hails wage hike for port workers

New Delhi, Aug 28 In a breakthrough, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Bipartite Wage Negotiation Committee and the Indian Ports Association (IPA) for revising the wage structure of port workers, averting an indefinite strike that was set to disrupt operations across 12 major ports in India, according to a statement by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

The MoU facilitates the revision of the wage structure and addresses other service conditions, including pension benefits. It was agreed that the fitment benefit of 8.5 per cent on the aggregate amount of basic pay as of December 31, 2021, plus 30 per cent VDA as of January 1, 2022, shall be granted.

"This agreement marks a significant step forward in ensuring fair and equitable treatment for our port workers, who are the backbone of the Indian maritime sector. The timely resolution of these issues reflects the ministry's commitment to foster a harmonious and productive working environment across all Indian ports," Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The periodicity of the wage settlement is set for five years, from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2026.

The new pay scales, effective from January 1, 2022, will be formulated according to existing practices, the statement said.

Additionally, a special allowance of Rs 500 per month will be provided to working employees during the operative period of the settlement, from January 1, 2022, until December 31, 2026, or until the date of the employee's superannuation, whichever comes first, the statement added.

Both parties agreed to consider aligning the periodicity of future wage revisions for both officers and employees, starting from January 1, 2027, to avoid any potential anomalies.

Sarbananda Sonowal also commended both the workers federations and the IPA for their constructive approach to these negotiations.

A drafting committee during its meeting will prepare the settlement within ten days.

This committee will include one representative from each federation, as well as management representatives appointed by the Chairman of IPA.

The management assured that the BWNC proceedings would be concluded, with the final settlement reached within 15 days.

Considering this development, the six federations have unanimously decided to defer the strike previously planned for August 28.

The six federations also expressed their appreciation to Sarbananda Sonowal for his timely intervention and continuous guidance in resolving the protracted wage negotiations.

