Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary to be celebrated in Gujarat with presence of his descendants

Ahmedabad, Oct 28 The world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia in Narmada district in Gujarat, is set to host a historic celebration on October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of India’s 'Iron Man', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ekta Nagar on the occasion which will also see the distinguished presence of Sardar Patel’s descendants, adding a personal and historic dimension to the national celebration of unity.

Among those attending will be Sardar Patel’s grandson Gautam Dahyabhai Patel (80) and his wife Dr. Nandita Gautam Patel (79), their son Kedar Gautam Patel (47) and his wife Reena Patel (47). Their daughter Karina Kedar Patel (13), who is Sardar Patel’s great-great-granddaughter will also be present.

In addition, Sameer Indrakant Patel (68) and Rita S. Patel (66), extended family members, will join the event to pay their respects.

The gathering of Sardar Patel’s family across generations at his towering 182-metre statue symbolises not only familial pride but also the enduring legacy of national unity and integrity that the 'Iron Man' of India envisioned. The presence of his descendants alongside the Prime Minister is expected to make the celebration deeply symbolic — a blend of history, emotion, and patriotism.

Ekta Nagar, once a quiet riverside town, has transformed into a vibrant symbol of India’s unity and progress. With the participation of Sardar Patel’s family, this year’s celebration promises to be a poignant reminder of the man whose vision and leadership laid the foundation of a united India.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad in Gujarat, in present-day Kheda district, Sardar Patel was trained as a barrister in England, he returned to India to practice law in Ahmedabad, where he soon became known for his sharp intellect and deep empathy for common people.

Patel’s leadership in Gujarat first came to prominence during the Kheda Satyagraha of 1918, where he led farmers in protest against unjust tax collection during a famine.

His success in negotiating relief from the British marked him as a fearless and pragmatic leader. He further cemented his reputation during the Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928, a non-violent revolt by farmers against increased land revenue.

