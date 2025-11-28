Sardar Patel's ideals key to India’s 2047 development vision: Mansukh Mandaviya

Ahmedabad, Nov 28 At a special event in Sindhrot marking the Sardar@150 National Unity Padyatra, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya underscored that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's principles remain vital as India strives to realise its goals for a fully developed nation by the centenary of Independence.

Addressing the gathering at the "Sardar Gatha", he said the padyatra spreads a message of unity, self-reliance and a forward-looking India -- values today's youth must embrace to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant, developed India.

Mandaviya, who holds the Youth Affairs, Sports, Labour and Employment portfolios, noted that more than 1,500 one-day padyatras are being held across 750 districts in India.

These events highlight Patel’s life, his contribution to the freedom struggle, and his role in shaping the idea of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

Remembering Patel as the "Architect of a United India", he pointed out that while Germany’s Bismarck unified eight states, Sardar Patel integrated 562 princely states to create modern India -- a feat unmatched in history. Achieving the nation’s 2047 developmental goals, he said, requires returning to these foundational ideals.

Mandaviya revisited Patel’s leadership in the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas, where he brought together farmers suffering from drought and resisted unfair British taxation, instilling dignity and self-respect.

These movements earned him the title "Sardar".

As Ahmedabad’s mayor, Patel also introduced India’s first town-planning concept and renamed Victoria Garden as Lokmanya Tilak Garden, inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi. Citing Patel’s foresight, the minister recalled decisive actions such as the integration of Junagadh through the Arzi Hukumat, the Hyderabad Police Action, and Patel’s swift intervention in Radhanpur to prevent the Nawab from acceding to Pakistan.

These episodes, he said, reveal Patel's clarity, speed of action and unwavering commitment to national unity.

He also highlighted Patel's humility and discipline: even in jail, Patel meticulously followed rules, improvised meals by removing gravel from coarse food and encouraged fellow inmates to stay committed to the nation.

Dr. Mandaviya recalled that despite 15 of 17 provincial committees favouring Patel for Prime Minister after Independence, he stepped aside for Jawaharlal Nehru, respecting Mahatma Gandhi's wish.

Addressing young padyatris, he said the 150-km march from Karamsad to Ekta Nagar entered Vadodara district on its third day, with participants from across India.

Over five lakh youth took part in My Bharat’s online quiz on Sardar Patel, from which 150 meritorious participants were selected, including 50 present at the event.

The padyatra, he noted, is garnering wide media attention for its message of unity and self-reliance. He added that while Sardar Patel united India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to make India stronger and fully developed; it is now the youth's responsibility to draw inspiration from Patel’s life and commit themselves to national duty.

Earlier, MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala spoke on Patel’s decisive role in integrating princely states. The event also included felicitation of meritorious students, ex-servicemen and citizens contributing to social service, along with the administration of a Swadeshi pledge.

Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, MP Jasubhai Rathwa, and several local leaders and villagers were present in large numbers.

