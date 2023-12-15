Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the "Iron man of India"

Today marks the 73rd death anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On the occasion of his death anniversary, let's explore some lesser-known facts about this influential freedom fighter.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence. He was the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, serving from August 15, 1947, to December 15, 1950. Working closely with Mahatma Gandhi, he actively participated in the freedom movement.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's impact on pre- and post-independent India is evident in contemporary Indian politics. Starting as a barrister, he later became the president of the Indian National Congress. His commitment to the national integration of newly formed India earned him the title 'Iron Man of India.'

After a severe heart attack, he passed away on December 15, 1950, in Bombay. On his death anniversary, let's uncover some lesser-known facts about him:

1. At the age of 16, he married Jhaverba Patel.

2. He completed his matriculation exams at the age of 22, a relatively higher age compared to his peers.

3. During the bubonic plague pandemic in Gujarat, he suffered the disease.

4. Due to financial constraints, he had to spend several years away from his family, studying with borrowed books.

5. He studied and practiced law in Godhra before moving to England to become a barrister.

6. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel fought and won the Ahmedabad municipal election in 1917.