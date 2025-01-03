Sariska tiger spotted in farmhouse kitchen in Alwar, tranquilised

Jaipur, Jan 3 A tiger 'ST-2402' from Sariska Tiger Reserve, that attacked three people near the Dausa border, was spotted inside the kitchen of a farmhouse on Chilkibas Road in Raini, Alwar early Friday morning and tranquilised by the Forest Department.

After being informed about the big cat's presence at around 6 a.m., the Forest Department tranquilised the tiger after three hours of effort.

The tiger entered Dausa on January 1 and attacked three individuals. After these incidents, it moved back towards the Dausa-Alwar border.

Fortunately, the tiger was caught within the farmhouse, as tranquilising the feline in open fields would have posed significant challenges.

Ranger Krishna Kumar confirmed the successful tranquilisation of the tiger.

The forest teams had been tracking the tiger. On Thursday, the big cat's pugmarks were spotted at multiple locations near Raini.

The situation escalated when reports confirmed the tiger's entry into the farmhouse kitchen. Teams from the Forest Department promptly arrived at the scene, accompanied by a large crowd of curious villagers who gathered to witness the event.

Teams from Jaipur and Sariska have arrived to tranquilise the tiger. The medical team, including Dr. Deendayal Meena from Sariska, is also on-site, working alongside a separate team tasked with the tranquilisation effort.

Tiger-2402 had been wandering outside Sariska for several months and was finally spotted on Wednesday, January 1, when it unexpectedly entered Bandikui village, triggering panic.

During the pursuit, the tiger attempted to attack the forest workers. On Wednesday morning, the feline damaged glass of a Forest Department vehicle.

Search efforts continued for two days, focusing on the mustard fields where the tiger had been seen. Drone footage captured images of the tiger, and its pugmarks were found in the fields on Thursday morning, aiding the team in tracking its movements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor