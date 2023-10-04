Sarva Samaj stages protest in Jaipur against communalising road rage case

Jaipur, Oct 4 Under the banner of Jaipur Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, Sarva Samaj on Wednesday staged a protest here from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. against communalising a road rage case in Jaipur.

Activists from Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations along with a large number of businessmen participated in the protest.

During this period, the markets of Wall city remained closed.

People participating in the Maha Dharna sat at the Badi Chowpar holding placards, on which slogans like 'Jaipur demands justice' were written. Slogans of Modi-Modi and Jai Shri Ram were raised during the protest.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Jaipur City MP Ramcharan Bohra, former minister Arun Chaturvedi, Malviya Nagar MLA Kalicharan Saraf, former MLA Kailash Verma as well as Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari participated in the protest.A large number of women also participated in the protest.

MP Diya Kumari said, "Congress government is doing appeasement politics for vote bank."

Police had made special security arrangements in view of the protest, and also had appealed to the people from both communities to maintain peace.

The protest ended peacefully with the mass recitation of 'Hanuman Chalisa'.The markets opened at 1.30 a.m.

A youth was beaten to death recently in Jaipur during road rage after which a community specific mob went on roads and damaged and looted shops. Businessmen in the city were enraged over the issue.

