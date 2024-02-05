Sasikala to host Jaya's 75th birth anniversary event on Feb 24, invite all AIADMK leaders

Chennai, Feb 5 In a politically significant move, AIADMK's former interim general secretary Sasikala will host the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of J. Jayalalithaa on February 24.

The programme will be held at her newly constructed bungalow in Poes Gardens opposite to Veda Nilayam, Jaya‘s residence which is now handed over to the late Chief Minister’s nephew and niece.

Sasikala, according to sources, will extend an invitation to all the AIADMK leaders who were close to the late chief minister. This includes leaders from the official AIADMK faction led by party general secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami (EPS) as well as ousted AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS).

It may be noted that both EPS and OPS were protegees of Sasikala who was instrumental in the ascendancy of these leaders to the higher echelons of power. Sasikala who is now out of the power hierarchy of AIADMK is desperately trying for a comeback and sources said that a galaxy of senior leaders of AIADMK would attend the event on February 24.

Sasikala was once the most powerful person in AIADMK during the reign of Jayalalithaa and the Poes Garden residence of Jaya, Veda Nilayam was the seat of power.

She has constructed her new home just opposite to Veda Nilayam and the February 24 event could be a significant milestone in the forward journey of both Sasikala and the AIADMK.

