Satheesan hits back at Vijayan's minister son-in-law

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 Kerala's Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday hit back at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law and state Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas over his remarks.

Riyas had attacked Satheesan on Thursday, asking him to ensure he first becomes an acceptable leader in the Congress as his stock is very low and then take on others like Vijayan.

He also quipped V.D in Malayalam means "Veruthe Dialogue", or someone who just blabbers.

An irked Satheesan on Friday termed Riyas as one who became a Minister in the "management quota".

"As Minister for Roads, Riyas should concentrate on ensuring the roads which are in a pitiable condition be made ready and not waste his time measuring my acceptance in my party. Another problem with Riyas is he got this post of Minister too 'quickly'," he said.

Satheesan and Vijayan have been at logger heads for a while and have been engaged in frequent spats.

Vijayan has often said that Satheesan’s mental health has taken a nose dive.

Riyas had married Vijayan's daughter (the second marriage for both of them) in 2020 and since then he has had a stupendous rise in the party and after winning his debut election in 2021, he was made a minister, over looking seniors in his party.

"Riyas need not act as the Super Chief Minister," Satheesan said.

