Satheesan slams Vijayan over his ‘mental health’ remarks

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 5 Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) V. D Satheesan on Tuesday attacked the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking him to undergo treatment for his mental health condition.

Satheesan said that when he (Vijayan) was the State Power Minister (1996-98); Vijayan had noted in the file that an official should be examined for his mental condition. “Now, Vijayan says the same for all those who speak against him. His mental state is giving up with each day and the situation has become alarming. The only way out is that Vijayan should undergo mental health treatment,” Satheesan said.

He said that all those people who say anything against the Chief Minister or criticise him for his policies, the Chief Minister labels him or her as a person suffering from mental issues.

Earlier, the Kerala Chief Minister had attacked Satheesan for his frequent attacks on the government and said that Satheesan is not mentally a fit person.

“I fail to understand what has happened to Satheesan. Perhaps he has some mental issues. He always says those things which defy logic or reasoning,” Kerala Chief Minister said at his daily media interaction, which is part of his state wide trip.

