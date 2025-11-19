Sathya Sai Baba’s life was a living embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: PM Modi

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life was a living embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and his words continue to guide and inspire people in their daily lives.

Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba here on Wednesday, he said that millions of lives in more than 140 countries are moving forward with new light, new direction, and new resolve.

“Sri Sathya Sai Baba's life was a living embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Therefore, this birth centenary year has become a grand festival of universal love, peace, and service for us,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the impact of Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings can be seen among people everywhere. “Manav Seva is Madhav Seva. This is the highest ideal for Baba’s devotees. He often said: Help ever, hurt never. Less talk, more work. Many of his words continue to guide and inspire us in our daily lives,” he said.

PM Modi said that it is the honour of his government that on this auspicious occasion, a commemorative coin and a postal stamp have also been released. These symbolise and reflect the spirit of service embodied in the life and work of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He congratulated and conveyed best wishes to all devotees, fellow volunteers, and Baba’s followers across the world.

“All our diverse spiritual and philosophical traditions ultimately converge on this one ideal. Whether one walks the path of devotion, knowledge, or action, each is deeply connected to seva. What is bhakti without service to the Divine present in all beings? What is gyan if it does not awaken compassion for others! What is karma if it is not performed in the spirit of offering one’s work in service to society,” he said

“Seva Parmo Dharmah is the ethos that has sustained India through centuries of changes and challenges. It has given our civilisation its inner strength. Many of our great saints and reformers have carried forward this timeless message. Sri Sathya Sai Baba placed seva at the very heart of human life. He often said love all, serve all..."

PM Modi called his participation in the celebrations in the sacred land an emotional and spiritual experience for him. “This birth centenary year of Shri Sathya Sai Baba is not just a celebration for our generation; it is a divine blessing. Even though he is no longer physically present among us, his teachings, his love, and his spirit of service continue to guide millions across the world,” said the PM, who earlier paid respects at Sathya Sai Baba's Samadhi.

He mentioned how a single meeting with Baba changed the lives of many people. “In just one meeting, if someone’s life can change, it shows the greatness of that person. Here today, many people present have had their lives transformed by the words of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. I am glad that, with Baba’s inspiration, the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and its allied organisations are continuing this sacred work of 'Seva',” he said.

He noted that millions of Baba’s followers are engaged in this mission with complete selflessness. “Serving humanity is serving the Divine, and this is the highest ideal upheld by Baba’s devotees. He gave us many teachings filled with compassion, duty, discipline, and a complete philosophy of life. He often said, ‘Help Ever, Hurt Never’. Even today, these life-guiding principles of Shri Sathya Sai Baba continue to resonate in all our hearts. Sai Baba used spirituality as a means for social welfare and public good. He connected it with selfless service, character-building, and value-based education. He never invested his energy in promoting any single doctrine or sect. Instead, he dedicated himself to helping the poor and working tirelessly to ease their suffering.”

PM Modi recalled that after the Gujarat earthquake, Baba’s Seva Dal and the entire community of volunteers were among the first to step forward to help the victims. “His followers served with complete dedication for many days. They played a crucial role in delivering relief material to the affected families and providing essential support, material, emotional, and social.”

He said he was satisfied that, inspired by Baba, the Sai Central Trust and its associated institutions are advancing the mission of service in a well-organised, institutional, and long-term manner. “Today, it stands before us as a practical and successful model. Your remarkable work in areas such as drinking water, housing, healthcare, nutrition, disaster support, and clean energy is truly commendable.”

“Paid homage to Sri Sathya Sai Baba at the Sai Kulwant Hall, Prasanthi Nilayam and went to Omkar Hall for Darshan. Being in these sacred spaces is a reminder of his boundless compassion and lifelong commitment to uplifting humanity. His message of selfless service continues to guide and inspire millions,” the Prime Minister posted on ‘X’

The Prime Minister also shared that among the many noble deeds they are doing, the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has focused greatly on animal welfare. “Today, took part in the Gaudan Ceremony, in which farmers are being given cows. The cows in the pictures below are Gir Cows! May we all keep working for the welfare of our society, as shown by Sri Sathya Sai Baba.”

