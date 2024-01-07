Satisfied over month-long journey as CM, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 7 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that the month-long journey as the chief minister has given him immense satisfaction.

Revanth Reddy, who had taken oath as the chief minister on December 7, shared his experience through a post on ‘X’.

“Breaking the shackles, distributing freedom and making the aspirations of the people come true, this month-long journey has been satisfying,” the Congress leader stated.

He claimed that the month-long journey was a new experience as he tried to keep the word that they are servants and not rulers, brought the governance closer to the people and assured them that he was there as a brother.

Revanth Reddy claimed that listening to the voices of the poor, paving the way for the future of the youth, seeing the happiness on the faces of daughters and reassuring the farmers, this month-long journey has been a step towards a bright future.

He said the government also declared its commitment to investments and priority to the development of cities.

He assured that he will continue to fulfill his responsibilities to remain forever in the hearts of people of Telangana as their ‘Revanth Anna’.

