Satna HIV case: Multiple teams probing, nothing conclusive yet, says CHMO Dr Manoj Shukla

Satna/Bhopal, Dec 20 Chief Health and Medical Officer (CHMO) of Satna district, Dr Manoj Shukla, on Saturday said that multiple teams are investigating the case of six thalassaemic children who tested positive for HIV, but no concrete findings have emerged so far.

Dr Shukla, a senior surgeon who has been issued a show-cause notice by the state administration, told IANS that the matter is complex and will take time to reach definitive conclusions.

“Multiple investigation teams have arrived, and each is conducting inquiries according to its specific mandate. As of now, nothing conclusive has come to light. The investigation will take time as this is a lengthy and complex matter,” he said.

He added that tracing blood donors is proving to be a major challenge. “The list of donors is very long, and tracing, calling, examining, and investigating so many people is a difficult task,” Dr Shukla said.

On Friday, the state administration suspended a doctor and two laboratory technicians at Satna district hospital based on the findings of a preliminary inquiry conducted by a seven-member investigation committee. Those suspended include Dr Devendra Patel, in charge of the blood bank, and laboratory technicians Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandalal Pandey.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla told IANS on Friday that CHMO Dr Manoj Shukla has been issued a show-cause notice and has been asked to submit his reply within a week.

According to officials, six children aged between three and 15 years, all suffering from thalassaemia, tested positive for HIV between January and May 2025. However, the matter came to light only on December 16. Officials also said that the parents of one of the children were already HIV-positive.

Meanwhile, Public Health and Medical Education Commissioner Tarun Rathi held a review meeting with officials on Friday and issued instructions on the functioning of government and private blood banks across the state. He also directed an audit of all blood centres and asked that a report be submitted to the Drug Controller within five days.

All six children had received blood transfusions at the Satna district hospital, while some had also been given blood at private centres, including in Jabalpur. All of them are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

