Satna HIV horror: Doctor, two lab technicians suspended, says MP Dy CM

Satna, Dec 19 Days after a horrific case of HIV infection in six Thalassemic children from a suspected blood transfusion in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district hospital, the government has suspended a senior doctor and two lab technicians who were associated with the particular department.

The health department has issued a show-cause notice to Chief Health and Medical Officer (CHMO) Dr Manoj Shukla. In a strongly worded notice, Dr Shukla, a senior surgeon, has been asked to submit a written reply.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who is also the state health minister, told IANS on Friday that action has been taken on the basis of an investigation by a three-member committee of senior officials, including an IAS officer.

The committee submitted its findings to the government late on Thursday, Shukla added.

The inquiry committee has indicated that the children might have been infected with HIV from blood donors, who could be the family members or relatives of Thalassaemic children and were treated at the hospital.

The committee has suggested tracing the donors, which seems a challenging task for the Satna district administration. With blood sourced from multiple facilities over a long period, identifying which donor supplied which unit -- whether any were HIV positive -- has become a daunting exercise.

Dy CM and Health Minister Shukla said the multiple departments, including the police, will be involved to trace those donors.

Satna district administration on Thursday initiated action against an illegal blood brokerage ring and arrested three persons operating around the district hospital, which is named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

A police officer identified the accused as Ranjeet Sahu, Mohammad Kaif and Anil Gupta. Police were investigating whether any staff member of the hospital's blood bank was involved in this trade, a police official said.

Notably, in a shocking revelation, six children treated at the hospital for thalassemia -- which requires periodic blood transfusion -- were found on December 16 to have contracted HIV after receiving contaminated blood.

