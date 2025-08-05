Satyapal Malik Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik on Tuesday, August 5. After hearing the news of Malik's passing, PM Modi expressed sadness and said, "My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

The last governor of J&K passed away in Delhi at the age of 79 due to prolonged illness. He died undergoing treatment at around 1 p.m. at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi. His aide Kanwar Singh Rana confirmed the news of his demise. He had been admitted to RML hospital in May 2024 and was ailing from kidney issues.

Sources inside RML hospital told TOI that he was suffering from a severe urinary tract infection and complications arising from kidney failure, due to which he had been placed in the ICU for advanced care.

Satyapal Malik made headlines in 2021 during the farmers' protest against the MSP bill. The abrogation of Article 370 occurred while he was in the J&K governor's chair. He served as the last Governor of the Union Territory from August 2018 to October 2019.