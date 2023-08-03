Satyarthi highlights growing 'injustices, inequalities' worldwide

New Delhi, Aug 3 Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has said the only way to stem growing injustices and inequalities worldwide is by inculcating a culture of compassionate governance, moral authority and accountability.

Satyarthi said this while speaking at the International Seminar on Decent Work at Superior Labour Court in Brazil.

He denounced the lack of moral authority and accountability behind growing inequality and injustices and held them responsible for failing the dreams of children and pushing them into labour and in the hands of traffickers.

Reiterating the need of compassionate governance, he called upon world leaders to globalise compassion.

Satyarthi was also awarded a Commemorative Medal to mark the 80th anniversary of the consolidation of Labour Laws.

A short video on 'Satyarthi Movement' for Global Compassion outlining the power of compassion in action was also showcased at the event.

