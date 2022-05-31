Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 9 June in an alleged money laundering case. Jain was arrested by ED on Monday and was later taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning. The health minister was produced before a court on Tuesday.The ED official said that during the questioning the health minister was "evasive" in his replies.

Following the arrest, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted that Jain has been arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case as he is the AAP's incharge for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls.A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the incharge of Himachal Pradesh elections," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi."The BJP is afraid of losing the elections and hence he was arrested to prevent him from going to Himachal. He will be released soon as he has been arrested in a fake case," Sisodia added.