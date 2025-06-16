Saudia Aircraft Carrying Hajj Pilgrims Reports Smoke From Wheels, Triggers Emergency at Lucknow Airport (Watch Video)

A Saudia Airlines jet carrying 250 passengers, mostly Hajj Pilgrims from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, was reported to have smoke in its wheels, which caused panic among the passengers. The emergency was triggered after the flight landed at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Sunday, June 15. According to the information, the smoke was seen in the left-side wheels of the plane.

Flight SV 3112 departed from Jeddah at 10.45 pm on Saturday and landed in Lucknow around 6.30 am on Sunday. The pilot immediately stopped the aircraft and alerted air traffic control (ATC). It is suspected that the smoke was caused by a minor hydraulic oil leakage in the landing gear. However, the airline has not issued any such statements regarding the incident.

On Sunday smoke was detected from the left side wheels of a Saudia aircraft that landed at #Lucknow airport from Jeddah. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team swiftly responded, collaborating with the Saudia crew to contain the smoke and prevent aircraft damage. pic.twitter.com/ZfUndayhhi — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) June 16, 2025

Lucknow airport officials said that the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot after reporting the emergency. With the help of the Saudi team, the smoke was contained, and damage to flight SV 3112 was averted. The passengers were disembarked safely, and there was no impact on airport operations.