Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025: Supriya Sule and Sushma Andhare Perform Traditional 'Phugadi' Dance in Pune

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 3, 2025 01:00 PM2025-01-03T13:00:16+5:302025-01-03T13:02:42+5:30

On the occasion of Savitribai Phule Jayanti in Pune, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule joined Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sushma Andhare

On the occasion of Savitribai Phule Jayanti in Pune, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule joined Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sushma Andhare  to perform the traditional 'Phugadi' dance, celebrating the cultural significance of the day.

Watch:

On Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025, leaders from across India, including Supriya Sule and Yogi Adityanath, paid tribute to the pioneering social reformer. Known for her unwavering dedication to women’s education and empowerment, Savitribai Phule overcame major societal barriers in the 19th century. Together with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, she founded the first school for girls in Pune, marking a significant milestone in the fight for women’s rights and education in India.
 

Tags :Savitribai Phule JayantiSavitribai PhuleSupriya SuleSushma AndhareMaharashtra News