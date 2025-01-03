Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025: Supriya Sule and Sushma Andhare Perform Traditional 'Phugadi' Dance in Pune

On the occasion of Savitribai Phule Jayanti in Pune, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule joined Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sushma Andhare to perform the traditional 'Phugadi' dance, celebrating the cultural significance of the day.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule performed the traditional dance 'Phugadi' with Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sushama Andhare in Pune on the occasion of Savitribai Phule Jayanti pic.twitter.com/nJx1wCUMYJ — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2025

On Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025, leaders from across India, including Supriya Sule and Yogi Adityanath, paid tribute to the pioneering social reformer. Known for her unwavering dedication to women’s education and empowerment, Savitribai Phule overcame major societal barriers in the 19th century. Together with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, she founded the first school for girls in Pune, marking a significant milestone in the fight for women’s rights and education in India.

