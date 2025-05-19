SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Will Be Released Soon on sbi.co.in; Check Steps To Download Result Here

The Clerk Mains Result 2025 is anticipated to be released shortly by the State Bank of India (SBI). On April 10 and 12, 2025, the Mains exam was held for about 14,000 Junior Associate (Clerk) positions. The results will be accessible on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in as soon as they are made public. Along with the results, the cut-off scores will also be made public. For the Junior Associate job, 13,735 positions will be filled, with 5,870 seats going to the unreserved category, 3,001 going to OBC, 2,118 to SC, 1,385 to ST, and 1,361 to EWS candidates.

Before being employed, candidates who pass the SBI Clerk Mains exam must take the local language test as part of the final selection procedure. The salary limit for those selected will range between Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920.

During this stage of the hiring process, candidates had to complete a thorough exam with 190 questions and 200 possible points. General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude were among the categories for which applicants had to demonstrate a broad variety of skills. The exam's length and format presented a difficult environment for candidates. Due to time constraints, the major exam was scheduled for two hours and forty minutes, which increased the difficulty of the problems. Candidates were urged to answer carefully because the exam also used a negative marking system, which subtracted 1/4 of the score given to a question for each erroneous answer.

Also Read: Pune Porsche Crash: One Year On, 9 Accused Still Behind Bars; Justice Still in Motion

Except for General English, each section of the SBI Clerk Mains has its own time restriction. With the exception of General English, every objective test question was bilingual (in Hindi and English).

How Can You Check Your SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025?

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in, the State Bank of India's official website.

Step 2: Click the SBI Clerk Notification link that appears in the homepage's careers section.

Step 3: Select the link for SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025.

Step 4: Click submit after entering the necessary information.

Step 5: Your screen will show the final result. Download it and check it out. Take a printout so you have it for later.

The bank will also release the scorecard, which includes the candidate's individual performance, category-specific cut-off marks, and selection marks, in addition to the SBI Clerk Mains result. Candidates must fulfil the bank's general qualifying requirements, even if there are no minimum grades needed for any one topic.

Candidates must have graduated from an accredited college in order to be considered for these roles. Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 and have been born between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004.