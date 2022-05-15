SBI employee by mistake transfers Rs 1.5 cr to customer's account

Many people copy and paste to avoid the hassle of typing while working on a computer. The copy-paste work done by a State Bank of India employee has led to a big error. Due to this copy-paste error, an amount of Rs 1.5 crore was mistakenly transferred to the customer's account. Money from a government scheme was mistakenly deposited in the bank accounts of 15 employees working elsewhere.

The Telangana government has launched the Dalit Bandhu Yojana. The amount was being credited to the account of the beneficiaries of this scheme. As a result of the SBI staff scandal, 15 employees of Lotus Hospital lost Rs 10 lakh each from their accounts.

According to the Saifabad Police in Hyderabad, the amount was mistakenly transferred by an employee of State Bank of India's Rangareddy District Collector's Bank branch. The incident took place on April 24th.

According to The Hindu, 14 out of 15 people who mistakenly deposited money in the account returned Rs 10 lakh to the bank. It is learned that a technician at the hospital did not return the amount.



As soon as the bank realizes the mistake made by the employee, it contacted the staff of the concerned hospital. They were asked to return the amount. 14 of them returned the money. The other one could not be reached as his mobile phone was switched off, an official said. A complaint has now been lodged against the employee.

Mahesh, a technician at Lotus Hospital, used the money in his bank account to pay off old debts. A complaint has been lodged against him under Section 403 of the IPC on Wednesday for not returning the money despite repeated requests, bank officials said.

In particular, the Saifabad police has lodged a complaint against Mahesh, who became a 'beneficiary' by mistake. However, no charges have been filed against the employee who caused the incident.