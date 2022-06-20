SBI employee injured in firing by security guard in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, June 20 A security guard opened fire in which a State Bank of India's (SBI) Sardarnagar branch employee got injured and is being treated in the government hospital, Ahmedabad.

On Monday morning around 11.30 a.m. Airport Police Station staffer Rajendrasinh visited SBI's Sardarnagar branch with his daughter who sat on the chair meant for security guard, said sources from the bank branch.

According to a bank employee wishing anonymity, Rajendrasinh had a verbal arguments with the bank staff in which security guard tried to intervene. When the police jawan had heated arguments with the security guard too, in defence or accidentally, he opened fire from his license gun, in which a bank employee Suman got injured. She was immediately rushed to the government hospital.

Police has recorded the statement of the injured employee. An FIR is yet to be registered, said Airport Police Station officer.

He said that security guard has been picked up by the police. When contacted the police for details about security guard's name, he refused to divulge information saying that FIR is yet to be filed.

According to police sources, investigation team has sought FSL team's help for scientific examination of the offence. It has collected CCTV footage of the branch and has also recorded statement of bank employees as well as of those present in the branch at the time of the accident.

