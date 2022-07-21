SBI introduces WhatsApp banking services : Now do bank work from home

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started offering WhatsApp-based banking to its customers. Now, SBI customers can check account balance and view mini statements using WhatsApp According to an official SBI tweet, “Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go.”

Step 1- Registration

You must first register to use this service through SBI WhatsApp Banking. To do so, type WAREG, then your account number separated by a space, and send an SMS to 7208933148. You have to keep one thing in mind: send this message from the same number which is registered in your SBI account.

Step 2: Send message WhatsApp number 90226 90226

Following successful registration for SBI WhatsApp Banking, your WhatsApp number will receive a message from SBI's number 90226 90226. You can save this number.

Step 3- Start WhatsApp banking

Send ‘Hi SBI’ to this number 90226 90226 or reply on the message you received on WhatAapp. Once you message, you will receive the below message

Dear Customer,

Welcome to SBI Whatsapp Banking Services!

Please choose from any of the options below.

1. Account Balance

2. Mini Statement

3. De-register from WhatsApp Banking

You need to send ‘1’ to get details of your bank balance and ‘2’ to get details of your Mini statement. To de-register with SBI WhatsApp Banking, you have to type 3.

SBI Card WhatsApp

The State Bank of India also provides its credit card holders with WhatsApp-based services through the platform. Customers with SBI credit cards can use this to check their account overview, reward points, unpaid balance, and more. Cardholders must send the WhatsApp message 'OPTIN' to 9004022022 in order to register for the system. To sign up for the service, they can also make a missed call from the registered mobile phone to 08080945040 or utilise the mobile app.