SC adjourns hearing on interim bail plea filed by Bhima Koregaon case accused Prof Sen

New Delhi, Nov 28 The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on an interim bail application filed by Professor Shoma K. Sen, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih could not take up the plea for hearing as an adjournment was sought on behalf of Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, who represents the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter.

As per the details available on the website of the apex court, the application seeking bail on medical grounds is likely to be heard on November 30.

On November 2, the top court had posted Sen’s plea for hearing on November 24 due to non-availability of ASG Raju. Earlier, it had allowed the counsel appearing on Sen’s behalf to file a rejoinder to the counter-affidavit filed by the NIA.

The Supreme Court in August this year had sought the response of the anti-terror agency on an interim bail application moved by Prof Sen seeking temporary release for medical reasons.

Sen had petitioned the apex court against an order of the Bombay High Court where her application seeking release was disposed of and she was asked to apply afresh for bail before the Special NIA court after the investigating agency had filed a charge sheet against her, and others.

In December 2021, the High Court had granted default bail to lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj. However, the division bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar had declined the applications of eight other co-accused in the same case including Sen.

