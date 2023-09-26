SC adjourns hearing on plea challenging early release of Bihar ex-MP Anand Mohan Singh to Nov

New Delhi, Sep 26 The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred, till November 3, hearing on a plea filed by the widow of slain IAS officer G. Krishnaiah challenging the premature release of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta could not take up the matter for hearing due to paucity of time as it was not listed high on the board, and will hear it on November 3.

|On August 11, the top court had adjourned the hearing and posted it in the last week of September.

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan was released from the Saharsa jail following an amendment in Bihar's prison rules.

The petition, filed by widow of slain bureaucrat, alleged that the state government amended the 2012 Bihar Prison Manual with retrospective effect in order to ensure that Anand Mohan is granted the benefit of remission.

The Bihar government has defended his release by saying that the benefit of amended remission policy was extended in other cases as well, adding that the amendment sought to remove the discrimination on the basis of status of a victim.

In 1994, Krishnaiah, then District Magistrate of Gopalganj, was beaten to death by a mob when his vehicle tried to overtake the funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla. The mob was instigated by Anand Mohan Singh.

