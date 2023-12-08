SC adjourns hearing on plea filed by AP govt against bail granted to Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 8 The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing on a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging grant of regular bail to TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case.

At the outset, the state government apprised a bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma that Naidu did not file a counter affidavit replying to the notice issued to him by the apex court on November 28.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for TDP chief, recalled that the apex court is likely to deliver its verdict soon on another plea filed by Naidu seeking quashing of criminal proceedings in the same case and requested the bench to fix the present plea for hearing in January next year.

"This matter may be fixed sometime in January. If the judgment comes out, then fine, otherwise we will go on with this matter," he said.

Now, the matter is likely to be taken up for further hearing on January 19, 2024.

The special leave petition filed by the state government before the Supreme Court challenges the decision by a bench of Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on November 20 ordering release of the TDP leader on regular bail on the bail bond already furnished by him.

The High Court made "absolute" the interim bail granted to Naidu on October 31 on medical grounds.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has undertaken before the Supreme Court that it will not arrest Naidu in connection with the FiberNet case till December 12 - the next date of listing of that case.

