SC asks AAP MP Raghav Chadha to meet RS Chairperson to tender unconditional apology

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Supreme Court on Friday asked suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha to meet Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender an unconditional apology for his alleged misconduct in the House.

Chadha was suspended in August this year on charges of not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee.

In its order, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that the apology tendered by the AAP leader will be “sympathetically” considered by the Rajya Sabha Chairperson.

The bench recorded the statement made by Chadha’s lawyer that the suspended AAP MP will seek an appointment with Vice-President Dhankhar to explain that he had no intention to affect the dignity of the Upper House of Parliament.

Advocate Shadan Farasat, who appeared for Chadha, said that his client is the youngest member of Rajya Sabha and will not hesitate to tender unconditional apology afresh, adding that the lawmaker had begged pardon at earlier occasions as well.

"He is the youngest member of the house and there is no problem in tendering the apology," Farasat said.

The top court directed that the plea may be listed for further hearing after Diwali break when it may be apprised of the status of the case.

Chadha has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging his suspension from the Rajya Sabha. On Monday, the top court had remarked that suspending an MP does have "serious repercussions" on the right of the electorate being represented by him. The Supreme Court had noted that the allegations levelled against Chadha do not include fabrication or forging of signatures of the members -- who did not consent for inclusion of their names on the parliamentary panel.

Chadha had contended before the apex court that the Rajya Sabha Chairman cannot order suspension of a member of the House pending inquiry, particularly, when the Committee on Privileges is already seized of the investigation on the very same issue. The AAP leader has been accused of affixing the names of five MPs without their consent in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill. Chadha has been suspended until the Committee on Privileges investigating the case against him submits its report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor