SC begins hearing pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi, Aug 2 A 5-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the 2019 Presidential Order taking away the special status accorded to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

The Constitution Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, and Surya Kant, would hear the matter consecutively starting from August 2, except for Mondays and Fridays.

The petitioners' side has submitted a note to the Constitution Bench, through the nodal counsel appointed by the court, saying that it will take around 60 hours for oral arguments.

