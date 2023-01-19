SC Collegium approves elevation of judicial officers and advocates to three High Courts

The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for the elevation of three judicial officers and five Advocates as Judges in the Madras High Court, three advocates for judges in Karnataka High Court and nine advocates as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The SC Collegium, in a meeting held on January 17, 2023, approved the proposal for the elevation of the three judicial officers and five Advocates as Judges in the Madras High Court.

Three Judicial Officers whose names were approved for elevation are Periyasamy Vadamalai, Ramachandran Kalaimathi, and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi as Judges in the Madras High Court.

The five Advocates elevated as judges in the said High Court are Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan, Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Ramaswamy Neelakandan, and Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan.

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of the Advocates Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil, Rajesh Rai Kallangala, and Tajali Moulasab Nadaf as Judges in the Karnataka High Court.

Also, the Collegium of the apex court also approved the proposal for the elevation of the nine Advocates Prashant Kumar, Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Manjive Shukla, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, Kshitij Shailendra, andVinod Diwakaras Judges in the Allahabad High Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

