SC Collegium recommends 3 names as judges for HC of Himachal

New Delhi [India], July 15 : The Collegium of the Supreme Court on Friday recommended advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi for appointment as judges of High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

Judicial Officer Rakesh Kainthla has also been recommended as a judge of the HC of Himachal, according to an order issued by the SC Collegium.

According to the order, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the recommendation on December 5, 2022.

"The chief minister and the Governor of the State of Himachal Pradesh have concurred with the recommendation," it added.

"In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri (1) Ranjan Sharma, (2) Bipin Chander Negi, Advocates and (3) Rakesh Kainthla, Judicial Officer, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh," read the notification.

