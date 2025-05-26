SC Collegium recommends appointment of 3 judges to the top court

New Delhi, May 26 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, on Monday forwarded its recommendations to the Centre in relation to the appointment of three judges to the top court.

Reportedly, the names of Justice N.V. Anjaria, the incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court; Justice Vijay Bishnoi, presently functioning as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court; and Justice Atul S. Chandurkar of the Bombay High Court have been cleared by the apex court Collegium.

At present, the Supreme Court is functioning at a strength of 31 judges, 3 short of its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Further, another vacancy would soon arise on the retirement of Justice Bela M. Trivedi on June 9.

Justice Anjaria was elevated as Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011, and in September 2023, he was confirmed as a permanent Judge. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on February 25 last year.

Justice Bishnoi, the present Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, was appointed as Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court in January 2013 and took oath as a permanent Judge of the Rajasthan High Court in January 2015.

Born on April 7, 1965, Justice Chandurkar was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in June 2013. As per the existing Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), the CJI, along with the four senior-most SC judges, commonly known as the Collegium, forwards its recommendation to the Centre to fill up the vacancies in the top court.

After receipt of the proposal, the Union Minister of Law and Justice will put up the recommendation to the Prime Minister, who will advise the President in the matter of appointment. As soon as the warrant of appointment is signed by the President, the Department of Justice will announce the appointment and issue the necessary notification in the official gazette.

