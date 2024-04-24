SC Collegium recommends appointment of a permanent judge in Chhattisgarh HC, extension of term of two judges

New Delhi, April 24 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Wednesday recommended the appointment of an additional judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court as a permanent judge and an extension of term of two additional judges for a year.

In November last year, the Collegium of the High Court of Chhattisgarh forwarded its unanimous recommendations for appointment of additional judge, Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey, as a permanent judge and for further extension of the term of Justices Sachin Singh Rajput and Radhakishan Agrawal.

The SC Collegium said that it consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the affairs of the Chhattisgarh High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure to ascertain their suitability, adding that the committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India also assessed the judgments of these additional judges.

After scrutinising and evaluating the material placed on record and having considered all aspects of the matter, the SC Collegium found that Justice Pandey is fit and suitable for being appointed as a permanent judge and recommended that Justices Rajput and Agrawal be appointed as Additional Judges for a fresh term of one year with effect from May 16, 2024, and August 2, 2024, respectively.

"We have duly taken note of the views of the Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Chhattisgarh," said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor