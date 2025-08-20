SC Collegium recommends appointment of judges in Gauhati High Court

New Delhi, Aug 20 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, has approved the proposal for the appointment of two permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 19th August, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Gauhati High Court: (i) Shri Justice Budi Habung, and (ii) Shri Justice N. Unni Krishnan Nair," said a statement uploaded on the official website of the apex court.

It added that the apex court Collegium has also resolved to extend the tenure of Additional Judge Justice Kaushik Goswami of the Gauhati High Court by one year, with effect from November 10, 2025.

The Chief Justice and Judges of the High Courts are to be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution. Additional Judges can be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) regulating the appointment of HC judges, the Chief Justice of the High Court should not make a recommendation for the appointment of an additional Judge when a vacancy for a permanent Judge is available.

The CJI B.R. Gavai-led Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of 14 advocates as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, forwarded the recommendation for the elevation of advocates Nandesh Shankarrao Deshpande, Amit Satyavan Jamsandekar, Ashish Sahadev Chavan, Vaishali Nimbajirao Patil-Jadhav, Abasaheb Dharmaji Shinde, Farhan Parvez Dubashto, Siddheshwar Sundarrao Thombre, Mehroz Ashraf Khan Pathan, Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale, Sandesh Dadasaheb Patil, Shreeram Vinayak Shirsat, Hiten Shamrao Venegavkar, Rajnish Ratnakar Vyas, and Raj Damodar Wakode to the bench.

