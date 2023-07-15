SC Collegium recommends appointments in 7 different HCs

New Delhi, July 15 The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud has recommended appointments of judges across seven different high courts of the country.

Kerala High Court

The SC Collegium recommended the names of four additional judges for appointment as permanent judges in the Kerala High Court, namely, Justice Basant Balaji, Justice Chandrasekharan Kartha Jayachandran, Justice Sophy Thomas, and Justice Puthen Veedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar.

On March 17, the Collegium of the Kerala High Court had unanimously recommended the names of these additional judges for their appointment as permanent judges.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of Kerala have concurred with the above recommendations,” said the SC Collegium.

Gauhati High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of five additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court, namely, Justice Kakheto Sema, Justice Devashis Baruah, Justice Malasri Nandi, Justice Marli Vankung, and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury.

On May 10, the Collegium of the Gauhati High Court had unanimously recommended these additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the high court.

“The Chief Ministers and Governors of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have concurred with the above recommendations,” said the SC Collegium.

Chhattisgarh High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari, additional judge, for appointment as permanent judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court

On April 11, the Collegium of the Chhattisgarh High Court had unanimously recommended his name for appointment as permanent judge of the high court.

Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of two additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the Bombay High Court, namely, Justice Anil Laxman Pansare and Justice Sandipkumar Chandrabhan More.

On April 12, the Collegium of the Bombay High Court had unanimously recommended these two additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the high court.

“The Chief Ministers and Governors of Maharashtra and Goa have concurred with the above recommendations,” said the SC Collegium.

Calcutta High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of three additional judges -- Justice Krishna Rao, Justice Bibhas Ranjan De, and Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee -- for appointment as permanent judges of the Calcutta High Court .

Himachal Pradesh High Court

The Supreme Court has recommended the names of two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi and a judicial officer Rakesh Kainthla were recommended on December 5, 2022 by the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of Himachal Pradesh have concurred with the recommendations. We have also taken note of the fact that the proposal involves non-recommendation of a senior judicial officer. We have gone through minutes of the High Court Collegium wherein it is stated that he is ineligible to be considered for elevation. We accept the justification given by the High Court Collegium in the minutes for not recommending the name of the senior judicial officer,” the SC Collegium said..

Telangana High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of a judicial officer, Sujana Kalasikam, and two advocates, Laxminarayana Alishetty and Anil Kumar Jukanti, for appointment as judges of the Telangana High Court.

For the appointment of Sujana Kalasikam, the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court had made the recommendation in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues on October 23, 2022.

