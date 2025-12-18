SC Collegium recommends appointments of Chief Justices in 5 different HCs

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, on Thursday recommended the elevation of judges as the Chief Justices of five High Courts across the country.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 18th December, 2025, has recommended elevation of Judges as Chief Justices of the High Courts," said a statement released on the apex court’s website.

As per the recommendation, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta of the Allahabad High Court has been elevated as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, consequent upon the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice G. Narendar on January 9, 2026.

Justice Revati P. Mohite Dere of the Bombay High Court has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, consequent upon the transfer of the incumbent Chief Justice Soumen Sen.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transferring Chief Justice Sen to serve as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar on January 9, 2026.

The Collegium has also recommended the elevation of Justice M.S. Sonak of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, in view of the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan on January 8, 2026.

Additionally, Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque of the Kerala High Court has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.

The apex court Collegium has also recommended the elevation of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo of the Orissa High Court as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

Recently, the SC Collegium recommended the appointment of two judicial officers as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 16th December, 2025, has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Judicial Officers as Judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana: (i) Shri Ramesh Chander Dimri, and (ii) Ms Neerja Kulwant Kalson," said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

