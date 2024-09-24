SC Collegium recommends elevation of nine advocates as judges in Bombay HC

New Delhi, Sep 24 The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the elevation of nine advocates as judges in the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, forwarded the recommendation for the elevation of advocates Rajesh Sudhakar Datar, Sachin Shivajirao Deshmukh, Gautam Ashwin Ankhad, Mahendra Madhavrao Nerlikar, Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi, and Advait Mahendra Sethna to the Bench.

The SC Collegium said that it consulted other apex court judges conversant with the affairs of the Bombay High Court to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these candidates, adding that it perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file and evaluated the materials placed on record.

Advocate Rajesh Sudhakar Datar, who appeared in 34 reported judgments delivered by the Bombay High Court, has more than 30 years of experience at the Bar and has practised in civil, criminal, and constitutional matters.

Advocate Sachin Shivajirao Deshmukh has a good practice which is reflected in 53 reported judgments delivered in the cases in which he argued, said the apex court Collegium, adding that he appeared on behalf of various public institutions and practised in civil, criminal, constitutional, and service law related cases.

Advocate Gautam Ashwin Ankhad has expertise in commercial, contract and arbitration cases.

The SC Collegium said: "The candidate’s average net professional income of Rs 226.55 lacs for the last five years is indicative of the fact that he has a substantial practice. He has 56 reported judgments delivered in cases in which he appeared/argued."

Advocate Mahendra Madhavrao Nerlikar, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, has an experience of more than two decades in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour and service cases.

“He has represented the Government of Maharashtra at the Aurangabad Bench in the capacity of Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor from 2013 to 2023 and has been representing as an Additional Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor since November 2023,” noted the SC Collegium.

Advocate Nivedita Prakash Mehta has an extensive practice of 31 years in civil, Constitutional, service, local and municipal, labour and criminal laws.

She represented the Maharashtra government at Nagpur Bench in the capacity of Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor from 2013 to 2023 and has been representing the state government as an Additional Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor since October 2023.

Advocate Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar has a practice of more than 27 years at the Bar in civil, constitutional, service and arbitration cases.

“As the candidate belongs to the OBC category, his elevation will facilitate greater representation to the Other Backward Classes in appointments to the higher judiciary,” the SC Collegium said.

Advocate Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, who appeared in 45 reported judgments delivered by the Bombay High Court, mainly practises before the High Court of Bombay at Goa, the district courts and the tribunals in Goa.

Advocate Rohit Wasudeo Joshi has an extensive practice of more than 26 years in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour and service cases. He appeared and argued in 34 reported judgments delivered, the SC Collegium noted.

With Advocate Advait Mahendra Sethna, inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicated that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity.

“The candidate has an extensive practice which is reflected in his professional income of Rs. 45.42 lacs per annum and 84 reported judgments delivered in the cases in which he appeared/argued,” said the SC Collegium.

It resolved to recommend that advocates Rajesh Sudhakar Datar, Sachin Shivajirao Deshmukh, Gautam Ashwin Ankhad, Mahendra Madhavrao Nerlikar, Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi, and Advait Mahendra Sethna be appointed as Bombay High Court judges and their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice.

--IANS

pds/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor