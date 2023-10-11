SC Collegium recommends elevation of two judicial officers as Delhi HC judges

New Delhi, Oct 11 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of two judicial officers as Delhi High Court Judges.

The recommendation for appointment of judicial officers Shalinder Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja as HC judges was made on May 30 this year by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

The SC Collegium noted that one of the officers has recently retired from the Delhi Higher Judicial Service on September 30 and there is a need to ensure greater representation to women on the Bench to promote diversity and inclusion. It said that it has consulted colleagues conversant with the affairs of the Delhi High Court to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these judicial officers for elevation.

It added that the Judgment Evaluation Committee has given an ‘A’ rating to the judgments of these officers and both the consultee-judges have indicated that the two officers possess merit and ability. The assessment made by the Government in the file does not contain any observation adverse to the integrity or reputation of the officers, the Collegium noted.

“We have also taken note of the fact that the above proposal involves non-recommendation of a senior judicial officer. Cogent reasons have been recorded by the Collegium of the High Court for not recommending his name. We are, therefore, in agreement with the Collegium of the High Court for not recommending his name,” said SC Collegium.

“The Collegium resolves to recommend that (1) Ms Shalinder Kaur and (2) Shri Ravinder Dudeja, Judicial Officers, be appointed as judges of the High Court of Delhi. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice,” read the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court on Wednesday.

