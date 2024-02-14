SC Collegium recommends transfer of 3 HC judges

New Delhi, Feb 14 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended for transfer of three judges of distinct High Courts for better administration of justice.

The Collegium acceded to the request made by Justice Anu Sivaraman to transfer her out of Kerala and recommended her to be transferred to the Karnataka High Court.

It also recommended the transfer of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya to the Telangana High Court.

On February 12, Justice Bhattacharya sought her transfer from the Calcutta High Court to any other High Court for personal reasons. Further, the Collegium recommended Justice Sujoy Paul of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to be transferred to the High Court of Telangana.

Justice Paul sought a transfer on the ground that his son was practicing in Madhya Pradesh High Court.

