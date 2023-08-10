SC Collegium recommends transfer of 9 HC judges

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the transfer of nine High Court judges.

As per resolution, which was uploaded late on Thursday, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court has been proposed to be transferred to the Madras High Court.

Justices Alpesh Y. Kogje, Kumari Gita Gopi, Hemant M Prachchhak and Samir J. Dave of the Gujarat High Court have also been proposed to be transferred to the Allahabad, Madras, Patna, and Rajasthan High Courts, respectively, by the top court collegium in its meeting held on August 3.

Further, Justices Arvind Singh Sangwan, Avneesh Jhingan, Raj Mohan Singh, and Arun Monga of the Punjab and Haryana High Court were proposed to be transferred to the Allahabad, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan High Courts, respectively.

