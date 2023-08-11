SC Collegium reiterates its recommendation for transfer of 3 judges of the Calcutta HC

August 11, 2023

New Delhi, Aug 11 The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation for transfer of Justices Bibek Chaudhuri, Lapita Banerji and Shekhar B. Saraf of the Calcutta High Court for better administration of justice.

Earlier on August 3, the Collegium had proposed the transfer of Justices Bibek Chaudhuri, Lapita Banerji and Shekhar B. Saraf to the High Courts of Patna, Punjab & Haryana and Allahabad, respectively.

The SC Collegium considered requests made for reconsideration of transfer proposals and said that it does not find “any merit” in the requests made by them.

