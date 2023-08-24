SC Collegium reiterates its recommendation to transfer Justice Nani Tagia of Gauhati HC

New Delhi, Aug 24 The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its earlier recommendation dated August 23 to transfer Justice Nani Tagia of the Gauhati High Court to Patna High Court for better administration of justice.

Justice Tagia had requested the SC Collegium for his retention at any of the benches of the Gauhati High Court or for transfer to the High Court of Tripura.

“We have considered the request made by Justice Nani Tagia. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation,” the Collegium said in a resolution uploaded on the apex court’s website on Thursday.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the affairs of the Gauhati High Court and also consulted the Chief Justices of the Gauhati High Court and Patna High Court in this matter.

