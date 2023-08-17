SC Collegium reiterates its recommendation to transfer Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar of Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 17 The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation for transfer of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar of the Delhi High Court to the Rajasthan High Court for better administration of justice.

Justice Bhatnagar requested the SC Collegium for his retention in Delhi against his transfer proposal made by it on August 10.

"We have considered the request made by Mr. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar in his representation. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation," the Collegium said in a resolution uploaded on Wednesday on the apex court’s website.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the affairs of the Delhi High Court and has also consulted the Chief Justices of the High Court of Delhi and Patna High Court.

