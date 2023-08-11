SC Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa

New Delhi, Aug 11 The Supreme Court Collegium has now recommended the transfer of Justice Narendar G. of the Karnataka High Court to Andhra Pradesh High Court for better administration of justice.

On August 3, the SC Collegium had earlier proposed the transfer of Justice Narendar G. to the Orissa High Court for better administration of justice.

Justice Narendar G. had accepted the proposal for his transfer but made a representation to the SC Collegium requesting his retention at Bangalore for a period of 3-4 months. He further requested for his transfer to neighbouring states, i.e., Telangana, Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh.

“We have carefully gone through the request made by Mr Justice Narendar G. The Collegium resolves to recommend that he be transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh instead of the High Court of Orissa, as proposed on 3 August 2023,” the Collegium said in a resolution uploaded late on Thursday on the apex court’s website.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said that it has consulted other judges of the apex court who are conversant with the affairs of the Karnataka High Court and have also consulted the Chief Justices of the High Court of Karnataka and High Court of Orissa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor