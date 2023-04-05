SC declines another plea against renaming Aurangabad city

New Delhi [India], April 5 : The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to rename Aurangabad city as 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar'.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala declined to entertain the plea saying a similar matter is pending before the Bombay High Court.

"The Bombay High Court is currently seized of the proceedings which now stands to April 24. We are not inclined to entertain this special leave petition," the bench said.

"Whether we like it or not, this lies in the democratic arms of the government," said CJI Chandrachud.

"Who are we to change the name of a road or a place? It is for the elected executive to decide," he added.

On March 24, the apex court declined to entertain a similar plea as the High Court is seized of the matter.

In a letter dated March 4, 2020, the Aurangabad divisional commissioner proposed that the city's name be changed to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Last month, the central government approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision and said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has "demonstrated" its resolve.

"'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' of Aurangabad, 'Dharashiv' of Osmanabad! The central government approves the decision of the state government! Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Union Minister Hon. Many thanks to Amitbhai Shah! The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji has 'demonstrated'...!" he said in a tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor