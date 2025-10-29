SC defers hearing till November 24 on plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s detention

New Delhi, Oct 29 The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till November 24 the hearing on the habeas corpus plea filed by Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria was hearing Angmo’s amended petition seeking Wangchuk’s release.

Appearing for Angmo, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, sought the top court’s permission to submit additional documents supporting the plea.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, informed the Justice Kumar-led Bench that the amended application and accompanying affidavit were filed on Tuesday evening.

Allowing Sibal's prayer, the Justice Kumar-led Bench permitted the petitioner side to amend the habeas corpus and file the amended copy within a week.

It further directed the Union government, the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Deputy Commissioner of Leh, and the Jodhpur Central Jail authorities to file their additional responses within ten days thereafter.

Any rejoinder by the petitioner may be filed within a week following the government’s reply.

“The petitioner is permitted to amend the petition and file an amended copy within a week. The amended counter shall be filed within ten days thereafter. Rejoinder, if any, within a week thereafter. List on November 24,” the order stated.

The plea filed by Angmo challenges Wangchuk’s detention under the NSA, contending that the authorities had acted arbitrarily and failed to comply with mandatory procedural safeguards.

The Ladakh administration, in its previous affidavit, maintained that the grounds of detention were duly communicated to the activist within the prescribed period.

Wangchuk, a prominent environmentalist and education reformer, was detained in September after being accused of inciting unrest in Leh during a protest. He was subsequently transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

